Sec. Tugade to visit Bohol to check on big-ticket infra projects











Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Arthur Tugade is set to arrive in Bohol on Wednesday to check on two big-ticket projects under the Duterte administration’s ambitious infrastructure push.

According to Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol manager James Gantalao, Tugade will lead the inauguration of the second passenger terminal building (PTB) at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port.

Tugade will also visit Maribojoc to check on the under-construction container port in the town.

Gantalao only confirmed the two events in Tugade’a itinerary, but noted that the Cabinet official will likely still have other activities in the province.

“Subject to change pa na pero ang ilang gi-confirm sa amo sa PPA mao ra na, wala na ko kahibaw kung naa pa ba siyay lain na mga lakaw. Pero posibli na naa pa nay lain since naa na man siya diri,” said Gantalao.

Tugade will be accompanied by PPA general manager Jay Daniel Santiago.

According to the DOTr, the two PTBs in Tagbilaran City can accommodate a total of 1,110 passengers.

The new and previously built structures can each accommodate 613 and 497 passengers, respectively.

The PPA also constructed a pump house, installed concrete pavements and built lamppost foundations at the port.

Meanwhile, the Maribojoc Port was designed to serve as an alternative cargo port of the province.

Once improvements are completed, the port is poised to help decongest the current traffic at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port, the DOTr said. (A. Doydora)