Tugade announces P2.3 billion worth of port projects in Bohol











Tagbilaran City Port | File Photo: DOTr

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Arthur Tugade on Wednesday announced P2.3 billion worth of port projects in Bohol to boost maritime connectivity in the island province.

Tugade, during the inauguration of the Tagbilaran City Port’s passenger terminal building (PTB), said the amount was earmarked for the development of the ports in Jagna, Getafe, Loon and Tagbilaran.

The projects were already “finalized” through the Philippine Ports Authority under its general manager, Jay Santiago, who was also with Tugade during his brief visit.

“This will improve the mobility and the connectivity of the island of Bohol with all the other parts of the Republic of the Philippines,” said Tugade.

The Cabinet official called on local government units to capitalize on the new developments to spur economic growth that would benefit the general public.

“We ask for a commitment that you will take care of these projects, use it for the benefit of all. This is the context upon which these projects are being opened to you now ,” he said.

Tugade assured that improvements to the Tagbilaran City Port will continue particularly its cargo area which has been allocated P546 million.

The department also allotted P560 million each for the establishment of backup areas and RORO (roll-on, roll-off) ramps at the ports of Getafe, Loon and Jagna.

“Importante ang rampa ng RORO pagkat ito ang magbibigay pamaraan upang yung mobility at pagbiyahe ng ating mga taga Bohol,at mga taong bumibisita dito ay maging fast, safe and convenient,” he said.

Following the inauguration of the PTB, Tugade inspected the under-construction container port in Maribojoc town which, he said, will be completed next month.

The facility in the southwestern town is poised to help decongest cargo traffic in the port of Tagbilaran City.

Tugade flew in to Bohol through the Bohol Panglao International Airport on Wednesday morning and left on the same day.

He checked on big-ticket infrastructure projects in the province and the Land Transportation Office in Tagbilaran City.

Tugade was also the guest of honor during the inauguration of the PTB at the Tagbilaran City Port which was attended by various local officials.

Among those in attendance were Governor Art Yap, Rep. Edgar Chatto, Rep. Aris Aumentado, Rep. Alexie Tutor and Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap. (R. Tutas)