Tagbilaran LTO chief airs need for LTFRB office in Bohol











A local transportation official sees more need for the establishment of a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) office in Bohol amid the continued implementation of inter-island movement restrictions.

According to Land Transportation Office (LTO) Tagbilaran chief Yvonne Auza, establishing an LTFRB office in Bohol would no longer require residents in the province to travel to Cebu City.

Going to Cebu City for transactions with the agency is seen to pose as a health hazard considering that it requires a ferry trip and that there are more COVID-19 cases in the neighboring city.

“Delikado pud kay ang cases sa Cebu daghan, simbako na nuon mao ray hingungdan ang ilang pag-adto sa Cebu matakdan na hinuon,” said Auza.

LTFRB clients would also be required to observe tight entry protocols upon their return to Bohol.

“Kinahanglan g’yud ning LTFRB labina karon na naay process sa pagbalik diri sa Bohol, kinahanglan ta og swab,” she added.

The official noted that even a satellite office would be enough to cater to the needs of LTFRB clients in Bohol.

However, the LTFRB’s office in Cebu is reportedly short on manpower which could hamper their deployment of personnel to Bohol.

“Og kuwang ilan taw mismo sa Cebu, unsaon pa kahay mga taw na ilang ipada dinhi sa Bohol kung ugali man, pero per information ra pud na gikan sa atong mga client,” she said.

Meanwhile, local transportation groups have aired their appeal for the establishment of an LTFRB office in Bohol through Governor Art Yap.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, during his visit to the LTO office in Tagbilaran City last week, also said he is looking into the possibility of establishing a “one-stop shop” office for the LTFRB and LTO in Bohol. (AD)