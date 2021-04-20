Public warned vs swindlers posing as employees of NGCP in Bohol

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Topic |  
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned the public to be wary of a new modus operandi used by swindlers who claim to be employees of the power transmission firm.

NGCP Visayas spokesperson Betty Martinez said they have received reports that some individuals have been claiming to be employees of the company to conduct unauthorized right-of-way negotiations.

The modus operandi started in Mindanao and has recently been reported in Bohol and Negros.

“We received reports thru our TIP LINE last week from a lot owner in Balilihan, and yesterday from Dagohoy,” Martinez said.

According to Martinez, the swindlers try to get land documents from residents who have lots near towers or facilities of the NGCP.

“The men said they were from NGCP, left mobile numbers, but not their names. In the Balilihan case, the three men were riding motorcycles. Our personnel always ride NGCP vehicles, mostly with company logo, use uniform and ID,” she added.

The modus operandi often leads to the collection of fees from the victims once the suspects gain their trust.

“Ang NGCP never ask of any fees from lot owners, or any centavo for any processing,” she said.

However, the swindling attempts in Bohol were thwarted as the victims verified first with the NGCP before engaging with the suspects.

The NGCP’s security has coordinated with the police in Bohol to identify and apprehend the suspects.

According to Martinez, the scheme was once rampant in Mindanao but later died down after cases were reported to authorities. (A. Doydora)

