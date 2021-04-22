71 positive cases in a day ‘alarming,’ says GCGMH chief











Bohol has tallied a record-breaking 71 positive cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday, a health official announced while deeming the surge in infections in the province “alarming.”

Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 coordinator and Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital chief Dr. Mutya Macuno on Thursday said the total number of positive cases recorded by the GCGMH, Bohol’s COVID-19 referral facility and main testing center, was the highest single-day tally since the province started conducting tests in mid-2020.

“Over 50 percent” of the cases were detected in Tagbilaran City.

She explained that some of the positive cases were results of retests but noted that the surge in infections is still a cause for concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pero bisan pa og retest and new case, alarming ni kaayo, na Ginoo ko, nilapas na ta og 70 sa atong total na na-determine na positive sa COVID-19,” said Macuno in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

According to Macuno, Bohol has been recording more than 10 positive cases per day in 2021.

“There was a time na zero sa usa ka adlaw but that was last year. Karon na sa 2021, na daghan na ang positive, everyday mo lapas og 10. Suana maguol ta mo lapas og tulo, lima, karon maghilak ang adlaw og di siya mo abot og 20,” she added.

She attributed the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases to the public’s flouting of basic health safety measures such wearing of facemasks and observing social distancing.

The health official said she favors placing Bohol under stricter quarantine measures such as Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to help contain the rapid spread of the virus in Bohol.

“If that is what it will take para ma-contain nato ang spread sa coronavirus cases karon then magsakripsyo na pud ta og balik kay tan-awon nato unsa ang nahitabo sa Manila ron, luoy g’yud kaayo,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bohol should not wait for a time when the province would reach a similar status as Metro Manila or the neighboring Metro Cebu, in which tanks and soldiers were deployed to impose discipline among residents of the COVID-stricken metropolis last year, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap had earlier noted that only the National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) can alter the quarantine status of a locality.

“Dile pwede ang LGU mo declare og ECQ pero mo suwat ta sa national IATF para ma reevaluate ang atong quarantine status,” Yap said.

The entire province of Bohol is currently under Modified General Community Quarantine, the least restrictive quarantine level.