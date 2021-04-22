‘E-Skwela Hubs’ opened in Talibon, Ubay











The Ang Probinsiyano Partylist in coordination with the provincial government started on Thursday the launching of “E-Skwela Hubs” in four towns in Bohol as part of efforts to increase accessibility of computers and the internet for distance learning.

Ang Probinsyano Partylist Rep. Ronnie Ong and Governor Arthur Yap first led the opening of the hubs in Talibon and Ubay.

According to Ong, anyone can use the hubs including students, teachers and even parents.

“Pwede silang pumunta sa ating mga e-hub para gumamit ng computer at printing and internet ng libre para maka adapt sila sa bagong sistema ng edukasyon ngayon,”Ong said.

The computers may be used for free but only for educational purposes and not for playing games.

“Lahat libre, wala pong bayad. Libre internet basta ‘wag lang muna mag games, gamitin natin to para makatulong sa ating edukasyon,” he added.

On Friday, E-Skwela Hubs in Jagna and Carmen will also be inaugurated.

The program is being launched by the Ang Probinsyano Partylist with Frontrow Philippines.

The group has already opened 15 hubs in various localities including Manila, Baguio, Pasig, Cebu, Batangas and Cagayan de Oro.

Ong said they plan to expand the project and reach more localities across the country. (R. Tutas)