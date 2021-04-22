New Bohol PNP chief asks for SP’s support in getting vehicles, lot for town stations











The new officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) Col. Osmundo Salibo on Tuesday appealed to the Sanggunianag Panlalawign (SP) for support in securing infrastructure and vehicle allotment for the local police force.

Salibo who paid a courtesy call to the SP during its regular session asked for assistance in providing vehicles for the Guindulman police, a lot for the Baclayon police, and a police station for Sevilla.

“Kailangan ko pong e-raise tong mga issues na ito para matulungan niyo ako na mag lobby or sariling pamamaraan ang mga ito,” he said.

According to Salibo, the Guindulman Police Station has ten patrol cars that are “beyond mechanical repair.”

“The local government of Guindulman, pinapaharim sila but after 5 p.m. doon lang nagsisimula ang serbisyo ng sasakyan during weekdays and during weekends. They are using their own vehicles to serve the people of Guindulman so please help us,” Salibo said.

In Baclayon, the town’s police force is in need of a lot to be used as site for their new police station.

Salibo said the Baclayon local government unit (LGU) offered a lot to the police but this did not meet the minimum requirements needed for the construction of a standard police station.

“Less than 400 square meters kasi yung lot na inoffer so hindi mapondohan ng PNP,” the police chief said.

Alternatively, the town’s LGU could build the police station, he added.

Meanwhile, the Sevilla police is in need of a new police station which is currently located in an old structure in the fifth-class municipality.

“They are under a very old grandstand. Kawawa sila,” he said.

The town has a lot for the structure but was not allocated a budget by the Philippine National Police.

“May lote sila pero di ko alam paano ang funding sa PNP dahil daw sa COVID, hindi ko alam bakit di napopondohan,” he said.

Salibo also requested for assistance in building a seawall for the seaside Guindulman Police Station which is incurring damage due to waves which constantly pound its façade.

“Napakagandang station pero bago pa, sira na,” he said.

Osmundo took over as OIC of the BPPO last week replacing Col. Joselito Clarito.

The new provincial police director was previously assigned as chief of the PNP’s maritime unit in Northern Mindanao. (R. Tutas)