Overload of hospitals looms in Bohol as COVID-19 cases surge

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Overload of hospitals looms in Bohol as COVID-19 cases surge

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The possibility of the dreaded capacity overload of hospitals looms over Bohol as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the province.

Dr. Mutya Macuno, medical chief of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital, the province’s main COVID-19 referral facility, said on Thursday that the hospital has not reached full capacity but admissions have been noted to be on the rise.

“Diri sa Gallares, kay gi monitor man g’yud na nato, wala paman tuod siya mapuno apan nagkapuno na siya,” said Macuno in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

Macuno, who is also the Department of Health’s provincial COVID-19 coordinator for Bohol, said private hospitals have also been taking in more COVID-19 patients.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Nagkasaka g’yud siya. And sa private hospitals daghan na pud, nagkapuno na pud siya,” she added.

The health official said that Bohol has not reached the same level as Metro Manila in terms of hospital overload but noted that the province is “in danger” of falling into the same situation.  

In the nation’s capital region, COVID-19 patients have been lining up at hospitals for admission.

“Wa pa ta mo abot na ma pareho atong kaso sa Manila nga wa na jamp siyay kabutangan apan og dili ta magmatyag, peligro kaayo na mahitabo siya,” Macuno said.

Macuno aired her support for implementing stricter movement restrictions in the province including the intensification of the quarantine level in the province from MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), the least restrictive quarantine level, to ECQ (enhanced community quarantine).

“If that is what it will take na ma-contain nato ang pas-spread sa atong coronavirus cases karon sa Bohol or sa Tagbilaran ug ubang towns, then magsakripisyo sa napud ta og balik kay tan-awon nato ang nahitabo sa Manila ron, luoy kaayo,” she said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Macuno attributed the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Bohol to the public’s flouting of health safety measures such as the wearing of face masks and observing social distancing.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

As of Thursday afternoon, there were 474 active COVID-19 cases in Bohol based on data from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force.

Almost all of the cases at 473 were identified as local transmission cases.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

71 positive cases in a day ‘alarming,’ says GCGMH chief

Bohol has tallied a record-breaking 71 positive cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday, a health official announced…

Active COVID-19 cases in Bohol soar further to 446

Bohol on Monday continued to post record-breaking highs in active COVID-19 cases with 446 ongoing infections tallied. According to the…

Active COVID-19 infections in Tagbilaran breach 100 mark; all local cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City, for the first time, breached the 100 mark with 40 new…

Solar energy firm falls short in power plant bid

The quest for an independent power plant in Bohol faltered anew after the Joint Third Party Bids and Awards Committee…

BMS calls for continued vigilance, with or without coronavirus variant

The public should remain vigilant against COVID-19 with or without the presence of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus…

Capitol loan for water dev’t not tackled by Pilar SB; PPP approved instead

Vice Mayor Eugenio Datahan II of Pilar on Wednesday clarified that the town’s Sangguniang Bayan (SB) has not authorized the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!