Ang Probinsyano Partylist opens 4 ‘E-Skwela’ Hubs











Representative Ronnie Ong of the Ang Probinsyano Party List (APPL) set up an initial four e-learning centers in the municipalities of Carmen, Talibon, Ubay and Jagna with more additional hubs set to open all over the country within the year.

The learning facilities dubbed as the E-eskwela Hub were launched on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with Governor Arthur Yap and local government officials present.

The E-eskwela Hub, are equipped with computers with installed software (Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint), strong wi-fi connection, printing services for assignments and research – all for free.

ACCESSIBLE

Ong through the APPL has been pushing for a postponement of the school year last August 2020 “because we know that not everyone can afford online learning or home-schooling.”

Aware of the difficulties confronting teachers and students to access the basic essentials of the novel blended learning system, Ong stressed, “We are aware that not everyone has their own gadgets or wi-fi connections and access to printers for the module requirements.”

These obstacles “is what pushed us to propose and initiate the establishment of e-learning hubs across the country. It is our way of helping teachers continue their jobs and to avoid large drop-out rates from students,” according to Ong.

LEARNING CENTERS

The hub will serve as the community’s supplementary e-learning center for those without access to the internet and printers.

Ong quipped “this is like a libreng internet cafe ng barangay” but “only for studying.”

All computers are strictly for educational purposes only and no games like Mobile Legends will be allowed.

Governor Arthur Yap who graced the openings of the four e-hubs expressed his appreciation to Ong and the APPL saying “This will greatly help Boholanos with the sudden demand for e-learning facilities. We hope more accessible projects like this will be offered to the learners and teachers of Bohol.”

LGU SUPERVISED

The e-eskwela facilities will be supervised by the Local Government Unit (LGU) and sign-up for prior usage is required to avoid overcrowding and strict observance of basic health protocols.

The LGU will maintain the hub and ensure everyone in need of e-learning gets a schedule or slot to use for free the computers and printers.

The four e-eskwela hubs are located in the municipal halls of Talibon and Ubay while hubs in Carmen and Jagna are situated beside the respective district hospitals of their municipality.

The first ‘e-Eskwela’ hub was opened on August 20, 2020 at the public library in Burnham Park, Baguio City with 14 e-hubs rolled out including five in Cebu province with Bohol as the latest recipient.

Ang Probinsyano placed 6th in Bohol among the 181 party list groups that vied for congressional seats in the 2019 National and Local Elections.

Ong together with Filipino actor, director and film producer Coco Martin, best known for his role as Ricardo Dalisay in the ABS-CBN hit series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” barnstormed Bohol during the 2019 election campaign. (Chito M. Visarra)