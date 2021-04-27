Fire razes top floor of building in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
15 hours ago

Topic |  
An over hour-long fire razed a portion of a four-story building along CPG Avenue, Tagbilaran City’s busiest thoroughfare, late on Sunday night.

The blaze which broke out at past 11 p.m. spread throughout the fourth-floor roof deck of the WH Popular Hardware Building leaving property damages worth P30,000, said SFO2 Victor Blancas of the Tagbilaran City Fire Station.

The fire burned down a makeshift stockroom made of light materials located at the top of the building.

No one was injured during the late-night fire.

“Na confine ang sunog didto ra gyud sa roofdeck, unya ang both sides protected man og firewall so wa gyud siya katabok,” he said.

According to Blancas, they were alerted at 11:18 p.m. and was able to declare fire out at 12:25 a.m. on Monday.

“Among gipaablihan ang pultuhan padong sa taas so nagdala ta og duha ka hose padung sa taas, nisaka gyud mi. Ang atong unit gasigeg kombati sa taas,” he said.

Based on authorities’ initial probe, the fire was believed to have been caused by faulty electrical wiring.

Further investigations were still being conducted by the BFP. (A. Doydora)

