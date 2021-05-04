66-year-old woman, 1 other fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

66-year-old woman, 1 other fall in Tagbilaran drug bust

A 66-year-old female drug offender who was recently released from prison through a plea bargaining deal was again arrested in Tagbilaran City on Monday night along with her alleged cohort in the narcotics trade.

Operatives of the Tagbilaran police Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) collared Cecilia “Nanay” Florida and Ronald Paredes, 30, both residents of Tagbilaran City, during a drug buy-bust operation in Barangay Poblacion III.

Paredes was allegedly spotted selling shabu in the said village prompting the DEU to set the sting operation.

In a report, police said an undercover agent bought shabu worth 500 from Paredes while Florida handed the illegal drug to the poseur-buyer.

Cops stationed around the operation immediately pounced on both suspects after the transaction was completed.

Police allegedly found P20,400 worth of shabu in both alleged drug dealers’ possession.

Florida and Paredes were placed under the custody of the Tagbilaran City Police Station.

They will be facing charges for violations against Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (wm)

