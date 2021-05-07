Tagbilaran SP OKs ordinance requiring face shields in public places, transport











The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of Tagbilaran City on Friday approved on third and final reading a proposed ordinance that requires the wearing of face shields aside from face masks in public areas and vehicles.

The measure amends an existing ordinance which only requires the wearing of facemasks, said SP Committee on Health chairman Councilor Onday Borja.

As stipulated in the new ordinance, individuals are required to wear face shields when riding public transportation vehicles or as passenger in a motorcycle and inside government buildings and offices, public markets, and bus terminals.

The measure also mandates that face shield should be worn in other establishments “such as but not limited to banks, malls, restaurants and other private establishments where face shields are required by the management.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Borja, the SP based on recommendations of health experts found face shields to add another layer of protection from the dreaded coronavirus.

The policy will remain effective while the city is under any level of community quarantine.

“Ang atong una na ordinance wa pay apil ning face shield, pero ato mang nakita nga usa ang face shield na makaprotekta sa taw sa COVID-19 so gi mandatory na nami,” he said.

Under the ordinance, violators will be slapped with a fine which ranges from P3,000 to P5,000.

The SP however set a compromise fee of P500 if the violator admits to having committed the offense before the case reaches court.

“Upon admission of the offense, violators, who are apprehended by authorized barangay officials, shall be issued citation/violation tickets which shall be presented for payment to the City or Barangay Treasurer within 48 hours from the commission of the offense,” the ordinance states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Borja clarified that those riding as passengers of motorcycles no longer need to wear a face shield if they have a full-face helmet on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Angay ang ga backride mag face shield gyud kay magestorya-estorya, mo labsik unya ang laway sa luyo pero kung kanang full-face helmet, okay ra na na way shield,” he said. (A. Doydora)