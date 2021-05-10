Aris breaks ground for P140-million Pilar-Dagohoy road project











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

REP. Erico Aristotle Aumentado Thursday led officials of the 2nd District Engineering Office (DEO) of the Department of Public Works Highways and of the local government units (LGUs) of Pilar and Dagohoy towns in breaking ground for the P140-million road concreting project.

Aumentado said the project will bring progress to the hinterlands and allow ease, comfort and convenience especially to farmers and their families in bringing their products to the market – and farm inputs and implements from the market to their respective farms.

The solon has often stressed that only when the flow of commerce is unimpeded can people enjoy progress.

The road runs from barangay Bagumbayan in Pilar to barangay Caluasan via barangay San Miguel in Dagohoy. The new road will provide a shorter route between the two towns and improve the road network of the northeastern side of Bohol.

It will provide easy access to the Malinao Dam in Pilar that services large tracts of ricefields and farmlands. It will allow quick, safe and convenient transport of goods nd people that will significantly contribute to the economic growth of the localities involved, he said.

Aumentado expressed gratitude to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar and the DPWH Family for the infrastructure input that he expects to help alleviate the “poor condition” of his district. (By JUNE S. BLANCO)