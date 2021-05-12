6 Bohol schools eyed to be part of pilot face-to-face classes











DepEd 7 director Salustiano Jimenez inspects schools in Bohol which have been proposed to be part of the country’s planned pilot face-to-face classes. | Photo: via Gina Castañares

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Bohol has submitted to the agency’s regional office a list of schools which were deemed qualified to be among the pilot facilities for the eyed limited face-to-face classes across the country during the incoming school year.

Provincial Schools Division Supt. Bianito Dagatan on Wednesday said they chose two schools from each of the province’s three congressional districts as probable sites for the classes.

The chosen schools are in Alburquerque and Cortes in the first district, Getafe and Dagohoy in the second district and Candijay and Loboc in the third district.

According to Dagatan, the nationwide initiative is intended for the government to gather input from the pilot classes which would serve as guide for the resumption of face-to-face learning for all schools in the country.

DepEd 7 director Salustiano Jimenez last week conducted an ocular inspection of the schools and considered these to be ready for limited face-to-face classes in which social distancing and minimum health standards will be strictly observed.

“The proposed schools complied the required standards for health and safety, with support from PTA, barangay and municipal LGU. Final individual parent decision will be taken consideration once go signal is given,” said Dagatan.

Each of the classrooms will be limited to accommodate 20 students to ensure that the children are able to keep their distance from each other.

Parents may opt not to allow their children who are enrolled in the pilot schools to attend the face-to-face classes and let them join online learning instead.

During the start of the pilot classes, there should be no COVID-19 cases in the school and its periphery.

“Should there be cases in the area during the pilot, it will automatically be stopped for that school,” he said.

However, the official noted that it will still be up to the national government as to when the face-to-face classes will start or if the initiative will even push through.

“These schools are proposed for pilot limited face to face. As to when to start, it all depends on the go signal of the president,” Dagatan said.

Face-to-face classes in the country have been suspended for over a year due to the persisting pandemic.

In March, however, the Senate recommended the “safe reopening of schools” through the launching of the pilot testing of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas. (R. Tutas)