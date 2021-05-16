Congress to tackle Bayanihan 3 as session resumes Monday











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The House of Representatives is set to resume session tomorrow, May 17, after having gone on a break since late March.

According to Cong. Edgar Chatto, Congress will tackle priority legislation among which are the Bayanihan 3 bill.

The P405.6-billion fund is imperative as the country’s gross domestic product fell 4.2 percent in the first quarter of 2021 from a year earlier, a press release from the House said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The infusion of the much-needed aid to individuals, businesses and communities severely affected by the health crisis is seen to stimulate the nation’s recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Approved by the House Committees on Economic Affairs, on Social Services and on Ways and Means, the bill only needs the nod of the House Committee on Appropriations before it can be reported to the plenary for approval on second and third readings.

House Speaker Lord Velasco also sounded off on the urgency to pass House Bill 9147, a bill also co-authored by Chatto, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Climate Change.

The bill, which is currently under consideration for the second reading, seeks to regulate the production, importation, sale, distribution, provision, use, recovery, collection, recycling and disposal of single-use plastic products.

With an estimated daily average of 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 as reported by the Department of Health (DOH), Congress will continue to adapt virtual holding of sessions with minimal physical presence at the chamber.

Representatives who signify physical presence are tested on the day of the session. Congressional employees are also required to undergo weekly antigen testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatto will attend committee meetings and sessions virtually. He has been in constant communication with national government agencies, the Provincial Government and First District LGUs in preparation for priority programs and projects in the 2022 national budget.