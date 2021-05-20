Missing fisherman rescued in waters off Anda

A fisherman from Leyte who was earlier reported missing drifted on his motorized banca for over 20 nautical miles to the waters off Anda town on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Staff Sgt. Teofilo Barrete of the Anda Police Station said Ruben Rosello, 42, of Limasawa Island, Southern Leyte was adrift at sea for almost a full day before his banca, which conked out mid sea, drifted near Barangay Talisay, Anda.

According to Barrete, Rosello was spotted by another fisherman at past 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Giguyod ni iyang banca sa mananagat na taga Anda na mangnokosay, gihatod siya sa daplin,” he said.

Rosello was turned over to barangay authorities and placed in isolation under the supervision of the Anda’s Rural Health Unit.

He told authorities that he was fishing in waters off Limasawa when his banca’s motor bogged down at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Barrete, authorities in Leyte have been notified of the incident.

They are set to fetch Rosello and transport him back to Limasawa. (A. Doydora)

