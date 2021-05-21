No serious post-jab cases recorded in C. Visayas so far

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

No serious post-jab cases recorded in C. Visayas so far

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

CEBU CITY – The team of specialists tasked to review post-vaccination issues has continued to monitor non-significant adverse events following immunization, a Department of Health-Central Visayas (DOH-7) official on Wednesday said.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and Covid-19 regional spokesperson, said the Regional Adverse Events Following Immunization Committee (RAEFIC) has been reviewing post-inoculation reports from local government units and medical facilities giving vaccine jabs to priority individuals.

The team is composed of specialists in the field of cardiology, nephrology, neurology, hematology, infectious disease, epidemiology and pathology,

“Even the mild up to the serious events, we have a team reviewing post-vaccination adverse events,” Loreche said in a message to the Philippine News Agency, pointing out that the death of three individuals allegedly after getting inoculated has no “causal connection” with the vaccines they received.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The RAEFIC in Region 7 reviewed the case of a vaccinee from Talisay City who reportedly died last month after getting a jab of Sinovac vaccine and found that she was suffering from asthma but never asked for consultation and treatment before inoculation.

The second case was a vaccinee from Cebu City who died two to three days after he was vaccinated and yet his cardiac arrest has no link with the AstraZeneca vaccine he received, she said.

Loreche also said the third case was a vaccinee from Bohol who complained of chest pain but did not seek consultation. This vaccinee suffered a heart attack after drinking liquor shortly after taking his second dose of the Sinovac vaccine.

“Remember, there are two ways which we can actually link deaths from post-vaccination adverse events. These are autopsy and study of circumstantial evidences based on medical history and what transpired after vaccination up to the time of death,” she pointed out.

None of the three individuals who died after taking vaccine jabs have been autopsied, Loreche said, and their cases were reviewed based on the circumstantial evidence available.

The report from the RAEFIC in Central Visayas is being forwarded to the national level.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We need at least once a month to review adverse events. The committee will discuss each case of individuals who have reported adverse events following vaccination,” she said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, Loreche said the DOH-7 has targeted to finish vaccination in Metro Cebu and “economic areas” in Cebu province by yearend, “provided we have enough vaccines” to cover the priority list. (PNA)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Comelec eyes adjusting campaign rules for 2022 elections

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday said it is looking at adjusting the rules on campaigning for next…

PH signs term sheet for 40 million Pfizer vaccine doses

The Philippine government has signed the term sheet for the procurement of 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed…

DOT pushes for recovery of Central Visayas diving industry

MALAPASCUA ISLAND, Cebu – The Department of Tourism (DOT) 7 (Central Visayas) has kicked off the third leg of the DIVE7…

At least 6 days quarantine required upon arrival in PH as protocol amended, says DOT Usec

Any person entering the Philippines including tourists and returning Filipinos will be required to undergo at least six days of…

DOH conducts bio-surveillance on 2 coronavirus mutations in Cebu

Medical experts have discovered the presence of at least two mutations of severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in Cebu,…

BFAR raises alarm on shellfish consumption in Visayas

MANILA – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said on Wednesday there are some coastal areas in the country with…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!