5 NPA rebels dead, 1 soldier hurt in Bilar clash











Barangay Cabacnitan, Bilar

Five alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed while one Philippine Army (PA) soldier was wounded during a more than hour-long clash between the state forces and the communist guerillas in Barangay Cabacnitan, Bilar early on Tuesday morning.

This was confirmed by First Lt. Grace Remonde, Civil Operations Officer of the PA’s 47th Infantry Battalion (IB).

According to Remonde, the NPA unit which was believed to have been comprised of 11 gunmen engaged the state troops in a gun battle starting at around 5:20 a.m.

The remaining rebels whose position was eventually overrun by the Army were spotted fleeing towards the hinterlands in the villages of Campagao and Bonifacio.

Meanwhile, the injured PA soldier was rushed to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

According to Remonde, soldiers of the Alpha Company of the 47th IB were patrolling Barangay Cabacnitan early on Tuesday when the NPA rebels shot at them.

Remonde said they had initially received reports indicating the presence of the rebels in the area prompting them to launch the patrols.

“Nag patrol ang atong tropa kay naay mga reports man gud na atong nadawat, unya nakita nila ang mga kalaban, mga armado. Unya nagpabuto man,” she added.

According to Remonde, the clash erupted near a residential area but no civilians were harmed. (with a report from R. Tutas)