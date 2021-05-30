Hold board exams in Bohol –Chatto

7 hours ago

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Cong. Edgar Chatto has asked the Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC) to consider the conduct of licensure examinations in Tagbilaran City.

In a teleconference with PRC chair Atty. Teofilo Pilando, he assured Chatto that PRC will consider Bohol as one of the venues for undergoing the professional examinations.

Chatto had pointed out that present limitations to travel under the present pandemic have hampered graduates from pursuing opportunities to take their Professional Board Exams.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a novel challenge for many of us as I am sure it has been for the PRC, Chatto stated in a formal letter addressed to PRC, there is also a need to ensure continuous service.

Moving forward to a better normal also means that aspiring professionals are looking forward to taking the next step in their careers by undergoing the licensure examinations for their respective fields, he added, citing that graduates of education, criminology, engineering, nursing and other courses have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to take their exams when the conditions permit.

Chatto also pointed out that since restrictions on inter-island travel remain enforced, requirements for travel impose an additional financial burden on prospective examinees. 

Establishing a testing center in Bohol would greatly alleviate these difficulties, he stated.

PRC has so far established a number of testing centers to hold specifically scheduled licensure examinations, applications for which are done online.

Chatto is confident that PRC will work on the request as assured by Pilando as the latter expressed gratitude for granting prior request to put up a satellite office of the PRC in Bohol for the application and renewal of professional licenses.

Bohol’s Colleges and Universities can assist PRC in providing facilities for testing centers, Chatto concluded.

