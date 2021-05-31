1st batch of Bohol centenarians to get P100,000 each











Six centenarians will be receiving P100,000 each as the first batch of beneficiaries of the provincial government’s cash aid for those aged 100 and above.

According to Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, the P-100,000 cash assistance for all centenarians of the province will be sourced from the annual budget.

The provincial government, through an ordinance passed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) last year, created the Bohol Centenarian Committee which will identify and assess those eligible to receive the financial aid.

“Mao niy mo tan-aw ug implementar na tanan Bol-anon nga 100 years old and above na buhi pa can avail of this benefit,” Relampagos said.

The program is being implemented through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office.

Relampagos identified the initial batch of recipients as Toribia Saludes, 101, of Sacaon, Garcia Hernandez; Julian Selma Sr., 101 of Sagbayan Sur, Sagbayan; Teologo Curiba, 100, of Mahagbu, Trinidad; Aurelia Daleon, 100, of Anoyon, Valencia; Feliciana Paas, 100, of Cansumbol, Bilar and Veronica Quim, 100, of Taug, Lila.

According to Relampagos, three more batches of around 50 individuals are expected to receive the same assistance in the following weeks.

“Diha pay 19 na potential, diin 17 were found to be eligible. In their next meeting adtong April 19, there were 20 na potential pero 19 were found eligible, sa last tigum niadtong May 24, dihay 17 na potential diin 14 were eligible,” he said.

On Tuesday last week, the SP also passed a resolution formally recognizing the province’s centenarians.

The vice governor noted that the centenarians are eligible to receive the cash aid from the province even if they are also recipients of the national government’s P-100,000 assistance to those aged 100 and above.

“So kini, dugang ni siya. Makadawat siya og 100,000 sa national government, naa puy sa provincial government,” he said. (R. Tutas)