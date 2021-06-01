adplus-dvertising
Signal No. 1 raised over Bohol as ‘Dante’ nears Visayas

Signal No. 1 raised over Bohol as ‘Dante’ nears Visayas

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Signal No. 1 raised over Bohol as ‘Dante’ nears Visayas

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Signal No. 1 was hoisted over Bohol on Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Dante continued to move westward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau said on Tuesday.

In its bulletin issued at 11 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration  (PAGASA) said the center of the cyclone was estimated to be located 235 km East of Maasin City, Southern Leyte based on all available data.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

The tropical cyclone was moving westward at a speed of 25 kph.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in Bohol.

In a separate bulletin, PAGASA said that a yellow rainfall warning was raised over the entire province.

“Flooding is possible in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas,” PAGASA said.

Dante was expected to move “generally west northwastward or northwestward” until Wednesday night.

It was seen to make initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Leyte between Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“However due to the movement of the storm over the past 3 to 6 hours, there is an increasing likelihood that “DANTE” will move more west northwestward or westward in the near-term, which may bring the area of initial landfall over Leyte or Dinagat Islands-Siargao Islands area,” PAGASA said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The tropical storm will likely maintain its strength prior to landfall and may weaken to a tropical depression on Friday.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Duterte asks Capitol to explain purchase of vehicles for lawmakers

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Pres. Rodrigo Duterte asked the provincial government…

COA: less transparency, weak internal control of funds at Bohol Capitol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Commission on Audit (COA) called the…

Army clashes with 11 suspected NPA rebels in Bilar

A gun battle between the Philippine Army and an estimated 11 suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) erupted…

Four-day killing tally in Bohol now at 7 after 3 bodies found in Loboc, Duero, Dimiao

The spate of killings in Bohol continued as three lifeless bodies were found in the towns of Dimiao, Duero and…

Tagbilaran ready for Pfizer; Capitol not willing to spend on refrigeration

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The city government is ready to receive…

Progress in Panglao airport privatization seen by June, says Tugade

The privatization of the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) is seen to make significant progress this year with the government…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!