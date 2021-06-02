‘Dante’ causes flooding, landslides in towns; no casualties reported











No casualty from Tropical Storm “Dante” was reported in Bohol as of Wednesday morning, but heavy rains brought by the cyclone inundate swaths in the island and caused landslides in some mountainous areas.

“Zero casualty ang Bohol for Tropical Storm Dante kalooy sa Ginoo,” said Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio on Wednesday morning.

However, flooding hit various towns including Loboc, Cortes and Lila, while landslides were reported in Loboc.

“Ang report nato na landslide Barangay Camayaan Loboc, unya unpassable ang Libho, Sikatuna to Barangay Danggay, Albur tungod sa pagbaha,” he said.

According to Damalerio, 82 families from four municipalities including Candijay, 14; Loboc, seven; Balilihan, eight; Lila,20; and Loay, 33, were evacuated on Tuesday.

Some families however were able to return to their homes in the evening of the same day.

“Wala namay pag-uwan uwan gabii. Ni subside raman pud dayong anf tubig paghuman sa uwan, ato pa ning e-consolidate ning report, pero initially ang report nanguli na ni kasagaran gabii,” said Damalerio.

Meanwhile, the PDRRMO continued to gather information from various towns to determine the cost of the damages caused by the storm.

Bohol was placed under Storm Signal No. 1 by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday morning but it was fully lifted at dawn on Wednesday.

Still, the state weather bureau’s forecast in it’s 8:00 a.m. bulletin indicated that moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bohol are to be expected.