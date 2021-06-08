BISU medical school eyed to start ops this year











BISU’s College of Medicine will mostly take up Phase 2 of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital’s expansion building in Tagbilaran City.

Bohol’s first medical school which will be run by the Bohol Island State University (BISU) is expected to start operations within the year if the institution is able to comply with all the requirements set by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

First District Rep. Edgar Chatto, who conceptualized the initiative to establish a medical school in the province, said BISU has complied with most of the CHED’s requirements but it has yet to find a dean to oversee the college.

“The latest report ni [BISU president] Regucivilla Pobar nato is that ang tanan na mga requirements sa BISU so that they will be accredited more or less na kompleto na nila, ang biggest nila na problema is the dean of the college of medicine,” Chatto said.

According to Chatto, BISU is still actively looking for a qualified dean and has requested assistance from the Department of Health and the CHED in the efforts.

“Nagpatabang na ta kay basin naay mga nahuman na og serbisyo sa ubang universities na pwede usab nato mahuwam dinhi sa Bohol,” he said.

Chatto however that the list of qualifications required for the position is “long.”

BISU in its hiring post, indicated that the dean must be a holder of a Doctor of Medicine degree, a licensed physician with updated PRC ID, a master’s degree holder in health-related discipline, or educational management or management/administration, member of good standing in an accredited professional or academic organization, and must be of good moral character.

He or she must also have five years minimum teaching experience in a college of medicine with at least a rank of associate professor and three years minimum administrative experience, at least as department chair for a college of medicine.

According to Chatto, P50 million was earmarked for the BISU College of Medicine through the 2021 National Budget.

CHED also set aside P150 million for medical schools which BISU and other institutions are entitled to access once their applications are approved.

Chatto previously said that Phase 2 of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital’s expansion project was designed to accommodate classrooms and other facilities of the medical school.

The lawmaker who was the governor when he first pitched the idea to establish a medical school in Bohol believes that the institution would significantly boost the province’s healthcare sector.

“Daghan kaayo ni og benefits sa pagpalig-on sa atong healthcare system,” he said.

Earlier, BISU also started hiring faculty members and other staff.

Meanwhile, the two other universities of the province, Holy Name University and the University of Bohol, have also worked with BISU in establishing the medical school program and its admission protocol.

It was also previously noted that top-performing premed students of the universities will be among the priority candidates for admission at the new medical school. (R. Tutas)