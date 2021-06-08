Bohol PNP chief favors use of body cams in police ops











Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director Col. Osmundo Salibo on Tuesday expressed optimism that the use of body-worn cameras will help ensure transparency and accountability in police operations.

According to Salibo, the devices would put to rest doubts from the public on police operatives’ conduct of apprehensions and help ensure that cops follow protocols in carrying out operations.

“May mga police operations, although di naman lahat, ay napagduduhan kami at yun na po ang sagot doon. Kung merong body cam, maiiwasan na natin yun,” he said.

Salibo said that the device works both ways as this will serve as protection for both citizens and the police.

Footage from the cameras may also help in solving crimes and in providing evidence for the court.

“Makakatulong na rin yun sa pag solve ng krimen para hindi lang abuses ng PNP [Philippine National Police] ang makikita, both sides may maliking maitutulong,” said Salibo.

The BPPO however has yet to receive the cameras while no information has been relayed as to when Bohol will get its share of the devices.

On Friday last week, PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar led the launching of the body camera system at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

“Sa atin pong mga kababayan, may proteksyon na kayo sa pang-aabuso at kalokohan ng ilan o kakaunti naming tiwaling kasamahan. At sa mas maraming bilang ng mga matitinong pulis, may proteksyon na tayo laban sa mga pagdududa at maling akala,” Eleazar said in a press conference.

The PNP has so far distributed around 3,000 body camera to police stations in various cities and is reportedly planning to procure 30,000 more pieces of the device.

The use of body-worn cameras was first proposed in 2017 after the death of 17-year-old Kian Delos Santos who was accused of involvement in the illegal drug trade and was allegedly shot and killed by three policemen during the height of the government’s so-called war on drugs. (A. Doydora)