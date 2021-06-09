Barangay Cabawan council opposes tenement housing in Tagbilaran











The Barangay Cabawan Council in Tagbilaran City has also expressed opposition against the establishment of a government tenement housing in the village which is supposed to benefit displaced urban poor families, just several weeks after some residents of the adjacent village of Poblacion I opposed the same project.

Both Barangay Cabawan and Barangay Poblacion I have earlier been identified as possible sites for the tenement housing which is a convergence program of various agencies led by the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC).

According to Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, the Barangay Cabawan Council passed a resolution to air its opposition against the housing project.

“Naay mga few reasons pud gibutang sa ilang resolution, basin dunay mga wa sila kaila sa mga taw masinati na mamuyo dinha considering ana magbutang og tenement housing,” said Veloso.

The resolution indicated that a consultation was conducted and a signature campaign was launched which paved the way for their move against the project’s implementation in the village.

The vice mayor noted that the NAPC and all the involved agencies will still have to look into the complaints and other issues involving the project.

It was earlier noted that NAPC tapped the following to be part of the convergence program: Tagbilaran government, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and Department of Public Works and Highways, among others.

Meanwhile, the unsigned letter of disapproval of some Poblacion I residents was relayed to the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO).

The letter cited various environmental concerns such as the presence of sinkholes at the building’s proposed site.

According to Veloso, the Sannguniang Panlungsod which he presides over still cannot intervene on the issue as the site development plan is still with the CPDO.

“We cannot take action on it considering na wa pud silay papel na nadawat nga application sa atong City Planning Office,” said Veloso. (A. Doydora)