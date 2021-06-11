adplus-dvertising
DPWH breaks ground for P600 million Talibon-Bien Unido bridge

4 hours ago

DPWH breaks ground for P600 million Talibon-Bien Unido bridge

Construction of the seven-kilometer bridge that will connect Talibon to Bien Unido is expected to start “soon” after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) broke ground for the project, an official said.

According to Talibon Mayor Janet Garcia, they broke ground for the project on Thursday in Barangay San Isidro during a ceremony led by officials of Talibon and Bien Unido, the DPWH and Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado.

Garcia said that the bridge would significantly cut travel distance between the two towns’ main districts from 17 kilometers down to just seven.

Although both towns are located next to each other, their main areas of commerce are separated by a bay.

“Dako jud na siya og tabang kay si Bien Unido which is our sister town maka benepisyo pud unya sa Tallibon di na layo og biyahe kay naa mga negosyante padung didto sa Bien Unido na tag-ija og fish pond, mga ngana,” she said.

The bridge also allows easier access to the Talibon Polytechnic College for those travelling from Bien Unido.

Garcia said phase one construction of the project will start in Talibon particularly in Sitio Tuob, Barangay San Isidro.

In a statement, Aumentado said the construction of the bridge is a multi-year project.

Some P95 million has been released for the project which will cost P600 million in total.

According to Aumentado, phase one of the project will cover the construction of the kilometer-long approaches of the bridge.

The last-term solon noted that the project was first conceptualized by his late father former governor Erico Aumentado and then-mayor Juanaro Item.

“Ang damgo ni Gov. Erico B. Aumentado uban ni Mayor Juanaro Item ug sa mga katawhan nga dugay nang gahandum niini karon usa na ka realidad,” Aumentado said.

“Daghan Salamat Pres. Digong Duterte, DPWH Sec. Mark Villar and DPWH Family sa katumanan sa among damgo,” he added. (A. Doydora)

