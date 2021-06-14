Boholanos call for ‘freedom from the bondage of corruption’











A province-wide call to “freedom from the bondage of corruption” reverberated on the streets marking yesterday’s observance of the 123rd Independence Day.

Hundreds of well-meaning citizens rode on their motorcycles to make noise in the streets calling to a stop the alleged unabated system of corruption happening at the Provincial Capitol.

Adel Nambatac, convenor of the group, told the media that celebrating Independence Day is a call for every Boholano to always be vigilant and supportive in this fight against corruption while demanding the freedom to choose to live a life supportive to the ordinary “man on the street.”

Nambatac said the more than 1,000 participants on their bikes came all the way from Tagbilaran City, Tubigon, Loay, Garcia Hernandez, Ubay, Buenavista, and Clarin joined by other participants who were in the various towns waiting for the caravan to pass.

The caravan organizer made open their appeal for the last termer Rep. Erico Aumentado to run for governor in next year’s polls.

“We are calling the young Aumentado to listen to the plea of the Boholanos as another three-year of massive corruption is a disaster to the province,” Nambatac said

“We are educated people composed of professionals, students as well as fisherfolks and farmers who volunteered to join the motor caravan urging Aumentado to run for governor,” he stressed

He said the participants were all volunteers of the group called “Run Aris Run Movement” who spent their own money for gasoline and for their meals in yesterday’s convergence of the group advocating a stop to corruption in government.

The motorists converged in Carmen town .

The group likewise issued their categorical support for Rep. Alexie Tutor, Vanvan Aumentado and Margaux Herrera-Caya as their endorsed candidates for the 3rd, 2nd and 1st district, respectively. Mrs. Caya Is the daughter of former Vice Gov. Julius Herrera of Calape town.

So far, though, there has been no categorical word yet for Aris and his wife, Vanvan to make their run until the right time comes even as the filing of the certificate of candidacy is still in October 2021.