Bohol SP pays tribute to Noynoy Aquino

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) on Tuesday paid tribute to former resident Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, joining the rest of the country in honoring the late chief executive who passed away due to a lingering illness last week.

The SP, during its regular session, passed en masse a resolution expressing its “deepest sympathy and profound condolences” to Aquino’s family and as posthumous tribute for his contributions to the province.

“This is our way of giving recognition and tribute to the former president who has done so much for the province of Bohol,” said Vice Governor Rene Relampagos who presided over the session.

Aquino was known to have played a crucial role in the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Bohol.

He has been credited for securing funds for the construction of the Bohol Panglao International Airport through his PPP (private-partnership partnership) infrastructure program.

The late chief executive also ensured that funds were allotted for the rehabilitation of infrastructure and heritage sites which were damaged by the 7.2-magnitude quake that hit Bohol in 2013.

Aquino died of renal disease secondary to diabetes on June 24. He was 61 years old.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed a proclamation declaring a 10-day period of national mourning from June 24 until July 3.

Meanwhile, the SP also filed resolutions paying tribute to former mayors Benedicto Alcala, 73, and Luna Piezas, 77.

Alcala succumbed to a heart attack on Monday morning while Piezas died of a still unknown cause on Tuesday. (RT)

