adplus-dvertising
SP approves P24.7M supplemental budget

SP approves P24.7M supplemental budget

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

SP approves P24.7M supplemental budget

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Certified as “urgent” by Bohol Governor Art Yap, the Sangguniang Panlalawigan last week approved another  P24.7M Supplemental Budget for “priority initiatives of the Provincial Government”.

Except for the “procurement of vehicles to transport cadavers”, none of the uses of the supplemental budget relate to health considerations.

Most of the funds will be used for the training of Agri-Fishery Resiliency Technicians, procurement of farm equipment, awards for prior year’s “Galing Purok” winners, insurance for government buildings and equipment and the renovation of the old Provincial Capitol for the use of Regional Trial Courts.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Likewise, for “the training and equipment of the Provincial Security Force”.

It may be recalled that the Department of Agriculture had already allotted P600B as a response to the challenges of the pandemic’s effect on agriculture. The agri-related uses of the P24.7-M budget can be presupposed to be merely supplementing the DA efforts.

The above projects will be funded by the appropriated surplus of Reverted Personal Services from the 2020 Supplemental Budget 1 appropriation, re-alignment of funds of the 2021 Supplemental Budget No. 1 for the Training for Agri-Fishery Resiliency Technicians and the 2021 20% Development Fund for the Establishment of a Food Dehydrator Facility.

The province had already approved a total of P4.6-B as the traditional budget for Bohol for the year 2021, a 33% rise over the 2020’s P3.4-B Budget.  Meantime, the P2-B Bank-financed water investment project of the province had only a few town takers.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

After Sulu plane crash, Tutor urges Congress to prioritize transportation safety bills

Bohol Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor has called on her colleagues in the House of Representatives to prioritize the deliberation…

Chatto files bill seeking establishment of DFA office in Bohol

Bohol First District Rep. Edgar Chatto has filed a bill at the House of Representatives seeking the establishment of a…

Tagbilaran City turns 55; Baba seen to end last term with no loans

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The next administration in Tagbilaran City will…

748 Boholanos avail of LTO’s free driving course

CEBU CITY – At least 748 individuals in Bohol have benefited from a scholarship program of the Land Transportation Office (LTO)…

Jagna conducts final assessment of its ‘water world’ as diving attraction

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Jagna, Bohol — Officials led by  Mayor…

More board exams to be held in Bohol by next year, Chatto says

After the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced the conduct of the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) in Bohol in September,…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply