Gallares Hospital forms multi-sector partnership, picks Chatto as chair

The Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) called its initial meeting in a virtual forum to establish the Multi-Sectoral Governance Coalition (MSGC).

GCGMH chief of hospital Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno said this is the first stage in the Performance Governance System in the hospital’s partnership with the Institute of Solidarity Asia.

The multi-sectoral collaboration’s role, she said is to provide expert advice and assist the hospital to realize its vision as well as to meet its performance targets.

During the instatement of members, the multi-sectoral body chose First District Congressman Edgar Chatto as chair among local leaders, business and private sector, civil society and religious representatives present in the meeting.

Diocese of Tagbilaran Bishop Abet Uy was picked Vice-chairperson with Bohol Chronicle and DYRD Manager Peter Dejaresco as Business Representative, the Provincial Government, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines and the Association of Municipal Health Officers of the Philippines (AMHOP) Bohol Chapter for Community and Advocacy, Third District Cong. Alexi Tutor as representative for Governance and Policy, and Tzu Chi Foundation head Joven Uy for Resource Generation.

Macuno had laid out the hospital’s Patient Care Roadmap that identified short, medium- and long-term deliverables in multi-specialty services that will address the needs of the community. This includes new medical services and clinical pathways for diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular, infectious diseases, trauma and emergency services, geriatrics, and even telemedicine.

This is a strategic map that will guide the transformation of health care as Gallares advances as a multispecialty hospital, she stated.

Chatto as a partner of Gallares, having initiated its expansion and facilitating infrastructure development of the hospital with the Department of Health (DOH), said the hospital’s reform agenda bodes well with the ongoing expansion in Cortes, with both physical and services upgrading, a development very beneficial to Boholanos.

The formation of the coalition had the guidance of DOH Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP) Program Director Dr. Leonita Gorgolon.

According to the Institute of Solidarity Asia, the Performance Governance System is a holistic and collaborative framework culled from global best practices for designing and executing roadmaps to long-term governance reform.

This framework is now used by over 100 national government agencies and local government units in the Philippines.

The Institute of Solidarity Asia values meaningful civic participation and is emerging as the country’s foremost authority on transforming the public sector that yields reforms and results in better public service.