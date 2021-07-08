adplus-dvertising
It's official: Bohol's population nears 1.4 million mark

It’s official: Bohol’s population nears 1.4 million mark

2 hours ago
It’s official: Bohol’s population nears 1.4 million mark

The population of Bohol remained at the 1.3 million mark in 2020, based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing, which was declared official by President Rodrigo Duterte through Proclamation No. 1179 on Tuesday.

The total population of Bohol was at 1,394,329 as of May 1, 2020. The figure increased by 80,769 from 1,313,560 in 2015 when the country’s population count was last captured.

As stipulated in Batas Pambansa 72, the final population count shall be considered official upon proclamation by the president.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has a total population of 109,035,343 as of May 1, 2020.

The country’s population increased by 8,053,906 from 100,981,437 in 2015, translating to an annual population growth rate (PGR) of 1.63 percent.

According to the same data which was prepared by the Philippine Statistics Authority, Bohol’s lone city, Tagbilaran, has a population of 104,976. The figure was lower by 75 from 105,051 in 2015.

Ubay remained to be the most populated of Bohol’s 47 towns with 89,799. Its population grew by 16,087 from 73,712 in 2015.

Sikatuna was still the least populated town with 6,906 in 2020 from 6,727 in 2015.

Based on compiled date from the PSA, Bohol’s population has been growing from 592,194 in 1960; 683,297 in 1970; 759,370 in 1975; 806,013 in 1980; 948,403 in 1990; 994,440 in 1995; 1,139,130 in 2000; 1,230,110 in 2007; 1,255,128 in 2010 and 1,313,560 in 2015.

The table below shows the total population of Tagbilaran City and each town of Bohol as of 2020.

ALBURQUERQUE11,246
ALICIA24,374
ANDA17,778
ANTEQUERA14,990
BACLAYON22,461
BALILIHAN18,694
BATUAN13,845
BILAR18,512
BUENAVISTA29,711
CALAPE33,079
CANDIJAY30,119
CARMEN49,191
CATIGBIAN23,805
CLARIN21,158
CORELLA9,479
CORTES18,344
DAGOHOY19,874
DANAO20,245
DAUIS52,492
DIMIAO14,889
DUERO18,861
GARCIA HERNANDEZ24,430
GUINDULMAN34,104
INABANGA48,534
JAGNA35,832
GETAFE33,422
LILA12,240
LOAY17,855
LOBOC17,418
LOON44,224
MABINI28,701
MARIBOJOC22,178
PANGLAO39,839
PILAR28,693
PRES. CARLOS P. GARCIA (PITOGO)23,625
SAGBAYAN (BORJA)24,335
SAN ISIDRO9,909
SAN MIGUEL25,356
SEVILLA11,376
SIERRA BULLONES26,095
SIKATUNA6,906
CITY OF TAGBILARAN (CAPITAL)104,976
TALIBON71,272
TRINIDAD35,119
TUBIGON47,886
UBAY81,799
VALENCIA28,392
BIEN UNIDO26,666
