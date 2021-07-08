It’s official: Bohol’s population nears 1.4 million mark











The population of Bohol remained at the 1.3 million mark in 2020, based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing, which was declared official by President Rodrigo Duterte through Proclamation No. 1179 on Tuesday.

The total population of Bohol was at 1,394,329 as of May 1, 2020. The figure increased by 80,769 from 1,313,560 in 2015 when the country’s population count was last captured.

As stipulated in Batas Pambansa 72, the final population count shall be considered official upon proclamation by the president.

Meanwhile, the Philippines has a total population of 109,035,343 as of May 1, 2020.

The country’s population increased by 8,053,906 from 100,981,437 in 2015, translating to an annual population growth rate (PGR) of 1.63 percent.

According to the same data which was prepared by the Philippine Statistics Authority, Bohol’s lone city, Tagbilaran, has a population of 104,976. The figure was lower by 75 from 105,051 in 2015.

Ubay remained to be the most populated of Bohol’s 47 towns with 89,799. Its population grew by 16,087 from 73,712 in 2015.

Sikatuna was still the least populated town with 6,906 in 2020 from 6,727 in 2015.

Based on compiled date from the PSA, Bohol’s population has been growing from 592,194 in 1960; 683,297 in 1970; 759,370 in 1975; 806,013 in 1980; 948,403 in 1990; 994,440 in 1995; 1,139,130 in 2000; 1,230,110 in 2007; 1,255,128 in 2010 and 1,313,560 in 2015.

The table below shows the total population of Tagbilaran City and each town of Bohol as of 2020.

