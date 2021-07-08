Yap to issue EO on uniform curfew in Bohol, says LMP exec











Governor Arthur Yap is expected to issue an executive order which will impose uniform curfew hours in the entire province as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, said a League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Bohol official on Wednesday.

According to LMP Bohol vice president Mayor Dave Duallo of Buenavista, the proposed imposition of the measure was brought up during the meeting of mayors with Yap and Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III at the New Capitol Building in Tagbilaran City on Wednesday.

“Another development, bisan within this day or tomorrow ang executive order ni Art Yap regarding curfew na ma uniform na,” Duallo said.

The implementation of the curfew was suggested by Densing who urged the province’s officials to have “unity in action,” or to impose uniform protocols in the entire province.

“Usa na sa gipasabot ni Usec. Densing na di na pwede [iya-iya]. Sa Metro Manila naa g’yud kunoy daily meeting sa mga mayors, mag voting sila, unya ang majority mao gyud pud nay sundon sa tanan,” said Duallo.

Meanwhile, the Liga ng mga Barangay (LMB) Bohol Chapter also issued a resolution calling for uniform curfew hours in Tagbilaran City and all 47 towns of the province.

The LMB, in the resolution signed by its president Romulo Cepedozo, said the varying curfew hours in the towns have caused confusion among the public and led to the arrest of motorists passing through towns with earlier curfew periods.

“There were comments from commuters that they were apprehended passing through the neighboring municipality because their curfew hours were earlier effective than his or her destination,” the LMB said.

In November last year, Yap issued Executive Order No. 52 which gave mayors the authority to introduce modified curfew hours.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan also nullified the provision under Provincial Ordinance No. 2020-007 which imposed a general curfew from 9 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in the entire province. (R. Tutas)