Eleazar promises safeguards vs online vote-buying











PNP director General Guillermo Eleazar pays a courtesy call on Governor Art Yap and addresses attendees of a special meeting among members of the Bohol IATF and mayors of the province on July 12, 2021. | via Provincial Government of Bohol

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Eleazar on Monday assured that law enforcement agencies have started efforts to devise safeguards against possible cashless vote-buying in the 2022 elections.

Eleazar during his brief Bohol visit told reporters in an interview that the PNP has coordinated with the Commission on Elections to address the looming challenge while it has tasked the Anti-Cybercrime Group to lead efforts against online vote buying.

“Yung Anti-Cybercrime Group napag-aralan na ano ba yung mga posibling gawin netong mga cybercriminals na pwedeng ma engage ng mga unscrupulous politicians through online vote buying,” said Eleazar.

The idea of online vote buying has been brought up amid the prevalence of online banking and cashless transactions especially during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yun ay bago sa atin subalit nakita natin sa pandemic kaya gagawan natin ng paraan para ma-counter natin na ma-counter ang possible illegal activities nila,” said Eleazar.

The country’s top cop also assured that they have been continuously monitoring and going after individuals or groups that are likely to be behind criminal activities, particularly those involving violence, in relation to the elections.

“Kahit naman noong after ng 2019 elections tuloy-tuloy naman an gating kampanya para hanapin kung sino ang pwedeng maging dahilan ng karahasan pagdating election,” he added.

Eleazar was in Bohol on Monday administer the oath of office of advocacy group members who are helping the Bohol police as force multipliers and in other community relations activities.

The police chief also paid a courtesy call on Governor Art Yap at the Capitol where a meeting among members of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force and the province’s mayors was also held. (R. Tutas)