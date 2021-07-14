Kids aged 5 and up in Bohol can now go outdoors

adplus-dvertising
6 hours ago
Candijay Children’s Play Park | FILE PHOTO: via Candijay LGU

Children aged 5 years and up in Bohol are now allowed to go outdoors in accordance with the national government’s directive to ease restrictions for kids in modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and GCQ areas.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer (PDRRMO) Anthony Damalerio, the province’s new policy was implemented through Executive Order No. 35 which was signed by Governor Art Yap on Monday.

“Effective immediately na according to the PLO (Provincial Legal Office), and according to Atty. Nilo Ahat once ma pirmihan na ang EO effective na pud na,” said Damalerio.

The new order amended EO 54 series of 2020, stating that children aged five and above are allowed to go outdoors provided that they are accompanied by an adult.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In line with the national Inter Agency Task Force-EID Resolution No. 125, they are allowed to visit parks, playgrounds, beaches, biking and hiking trails, outdoor tourist sites and attractions as may be defined by the Department of Tourism, outdoor non-contact sports courts and venues and al-fresco dining establishments.

They should also still observe basic health protocols such as wearing of facemask and observing social distancing.

However, the mixed-used indoor and outdoor buildings and facilities such as malls are still off-limits to children.

The issuance of IATF Resolution No. 125 was announced by Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque on July 9, after a meeting conducted by the task force on the previous day. (with R. Tutas)

