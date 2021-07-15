Eleazar turns over 60 high-powered firearms, ammo to Bohol PNP











Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Eleazar on Monday turned over 60 Israel-manufactured assault rifles with ammunition and complete accessories to the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) as part of the police force’s modernization program.

Eleazar during his daylong Bohol visit turned over the Galil Ace 5.56mm basic assault rifles to the BPPO led by Police Regional Office 7 director Brigadier Gen. Ronnie Montejo and provincial police director Col. Osmundo Salibo during a short ceremony at Camp Francisco Dagohoy in Tagbilaran City.

According to BPPO Community Affairs and Development Office chief Lt. Col. Joseph Berondo, the firearms are much needed to replace the old M16 rifles being used by the police.

“Kinahanglang g’yud kaayo ni kaya tong mga armas gipang gamit, labina tong mga karaan na M16 na palyado na g’yud ang uban, ang durability di na g’yud ngana ba, unsa pa ng tuiga ng mga karaan na Armalite, kanang mga karaan na M16 na tag-as kaayo,” said Berondo.

Berondo expressed confidence in the durability and reliability of the Israeli-made rifles which he said will likely soon comprise much of the police’s long firearms arsenal.

The police official said that the new rifles will primarily be allocated for the Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC).

Some municipal police stations, particularly those in towns considered to have New People’s Army presence, will also get a share of the firearms.

“Kanang mga under threat na lungsod ma prioritize na sila sa mga additional issuance na ma release,” Berondo said.

Eleazar was in Bohol on Monday to administer the oath of office of advocacy group members who are helping the Bohol police as force multipliers and in other community relations activities.

The police chief also paid a courtesy call on Governor Art Yap at the Capitol where a meeting among members of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force and the province’s mayors was also held. (with R. Tutas)