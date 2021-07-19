Gallares Medical Complex construction in Cortes in full swing

adplus-dvertising
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

FULL SWING construction of the Gov. Gallares Medical Complex in Cortes town when inspected by Rep. Edgar Chatto and hospital chief, Dr Mutya Macuno.

The Governor Celestino Gallares Multi-Specialty Medical Complex (GCGMMC) construction in Cortes is in full swing.

Cong. Edgar Chatto and Gallares hospital chief Dr. Mutya Kismet Tirol-Macuno met with the project management team and the contractors at the project site last Friday.

According to the contractors’ group led by Engr. Oliver Matias and Engr. Ramir Encabo, the accumulated accomplishment of Phase 1 as of July 14 is 15%, a number to be verified by the project management team led by Engr. William Icaranom.

Icaranom presented the latest developments in the implementation of the project including delivery of supplies, concreting schedule, batching plant operation, tower crane construction, storm, and sewer drainage system, façade, and safety program.

At the rate, construction is ongoing, the team projects the completion of structural concreting of Building A to be completed this year and full casting of the upper ground of building B by August. They had set a concreting schedule of 8 months.

Macuno, for her part, emphasized strict adherence to the timelines to complete the project on time.

The multi-billion hospital project that is implemented by the Department of Health (DOH) through Gallares Hospital is expected to be functional and operational once completed.

This project is in support of the Provincial Government’s vision of providing a stronger health system to the Boholanos for the present and future health challenges.

STARTED BY CHATTO

Chatto, who initiated the project when he was governor, proposed for the creation of a Local Project Management Team (LPMT) for a more efficient and effective implementation of the project.

Taking cues from the implementation of the Bohol Panglao International Airport project, Chatto pointed out the importance of strong coordination in order to have a foresight of things that need to be done to ensure that all aspects of the project implementation are taken care of and set timelines are adhered to.

The LPMT will harmonize processes in implementing the project through coordination with the Provincial Government led by Gov. Art Yap and Vice Gov. Rene Relampagos, the Local Government Unit of Cortes, relevant national government agencies, and utilities, among others.

The project team is also looking to hire more skilled workers in the coming days as construction is ongoing, putting priority on local skilled workers in Cortes and in neighboring towns.

The group also conducted a physical inspection of the ongoing building constructions after the meeting that was also attended by Cortes Mayor Iven Lim and Malayo Norte Barangay Captain Flaviano Batingal.

Gallares Hospital has also recently formed a Multi-Sectoral Governance Council, an advisory group, which members picked Chatto as chair. The collaborative undertaking will support the hospital to realize its vision as a multi-specialty medical complex as well as to meet its performance targets as far as patient care is concerned.

