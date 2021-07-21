Veloso raises concern over safety, cleanliness of old Tagbilaran airport











The Tagbilaran City council led by its presiding officer Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso is set to appeal to the provincial government and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to look into the safety and cleanliness of the defunct Tagbilaran City Airport which has been turned into a haven for joggers and cyclists.

According to Veloso, he has received complaints regarding the noted accumulation of garbage in the old airport particularly its runway and growing number of individuals who frequent the area both in the morning and at night.

“Dunay gi-raise na concern matinugod safety and cleanliness sa maong area considering na naa na puy mga gipang post na daghan na kaayo garbage maong atong gihadlukan na mahimo na unyang dumping grounds,” said Veloso.

The facility is owned by CAAP but is managed by the Provincial Government of Bohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veloso said the issue has been referred to the Sangguniang Panlungsod’s health, sanitation and environmental protection committee chaired by Councilor Ondoy Borja.

The committee in turn is set to invite representatives from the provincial government and CAAP as part of efforts to address the matter.

Veloso also raised concern over the safety inside the airport grounds considering that the area has no robing security personnel.

“Naay magbantay diha mura’g sa provincial government sa entrance sa airport, mo kuha lang og temperature sa mo sud diha ug mo lista,” said Veloso.

“Importante g’yud siguro na duna puy mo bantay diha na security kay naay uban mag walking diha maabtan na’g ngitngit unya mag inusura basin unya dunay magbinuang diha,” he added.

Some vehicles have also been noted to pass through directly into the runway without having to go through security.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was after a portion of the airport’s gate was believed to have been intentionally destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Atong na onserberan na open na ang tumoy sa runway, na walay ga bantay unya gi guba na ang kural so ang uban mo shortcut agi nalang didto and naay mga vehicels mo sud inig ka ngitngit na,” Veloso said.

The vice mayor noted that the old airport has been drawing more joggers after the closure of the CPG Sports Complex.

The old Tagbilaran City Airport has been non-operational since late 2018 after the opening of the Bohol Panglao International Airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the vast 28-hectare lot of the facility was eyed to be developed into potential business hub, initially dubbed the Bohol Business Park. (A. Doydora)