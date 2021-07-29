Groundbreaking marks start of new Candijay Police Station construction











The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday broke ground for the new Candijay Police Station in Candijay town signifying the start of the facility’s construction.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) deputy director Lt. Col. Cheryl Boniao, Mario Golosino of DPWH Third District Office, Mayor Christopher Tutor and his wife Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor led the groundbreaking ceremony at the new station’s site near the town’s public market in Barangay Poblacion.

The facility which costs P9.3 million is a convergence project between the DPWH and the PNP.

Construction is expected to be completed within the year.

Christopher, in a brief address, thanked the national government which earmarked the multi-million peso budget for the facility.

“Salamat sa national government na niabot ang atoang PNP building sagdi na lamang og nadugay…nganong dugay man ta? Tungod kay naa man tay atong station,” he said.

The mayor also acknowledged the efforts of Alexie who, he said, helped facilitate the allocation of national government funds for projects in Candijay.

“Siya ang dakong instrumento na naka-facilitate na mo abot ning mga pondoha diri sa atoa,” he added.

According to Christopher, Candijay’s progress has been fueled by the cooperation and unity among its leaders.

Also present during the ceremony were Candijay police chief Major Jaime Dulcero, Vice Mayor Jesusa Mapute and Sangguniang Bayan members. (R. Tutas)