SP OKs P142-million Supplemental Investment Program











The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has approved a P142-million Supplemental Investment Program (SIP) which was requested by Governor Art Yap for the proposed funding of “priority initiatives,” which primarily include a housing program for provincial government employees and procurement of hybrid rice seeds.

The SP resolution endorsing the Provincial Development Council’s (PDC) proposed allocations for projects targeted for implementation in August, 2021 was unanimously approved by lawmakers via a voting of 13-0 with no abstention on July 27, 2021, but the copy of the SIP was released to the media on Tuesday.

The SIP was signed by PDC chairman Governor Art Yap, Provincial Budget Officer Peter Retutal and Provincial Planning and Budget Coordinator John Titus Vistal.

Based on the SIP, the largest chunk of the proposed funding is P75 million for the acquisition of land for phase two of the Employees’ Village/Housing Program of the Capitol.

Meanwhile, P30.2 million will be allocated for the procurement and provision of hybrid rice seeds under one of Yap’s flagship agriculture programs, the Advanced Rice Technology (ART) 160.

According to Retutal, both projects may be funded through the province’s general fund or through external funds from various agencies including national government offices.

However, he noted that not all items listed in the SIP will be allocated actual funding.

“Naay uban ana for national government funding, kay ang national pud di pud na mo hatag og pundo og di siya maapil sa SIP which is the master list or wish list kung unsay angay pondohan,” said Retutal.

Retutal added that a proposed supplemental budget to fund some of the projects may be transmitted for approval at the SP in the forthcoming weeks.

Other notable items in the SIP are 10 million for the management of new and re-emerging diseases, particularly “support for vaccination program,” and P3.5 million for the construction of a dietary building at the Cong. Natalio Castillo Memorial Hospital in Loon.

The proposed funding will be added on top of the P100 million included in a previous SIP for vaccine procurement and the P460-million loan of the province for the modernization of all 10 of its district hospitals.

The rest of the projects proposed for funding are the following:

Procurement of Equipment and Supplies for the Bohol ART Card (Contact-tracing cards) – P 619,150

Renovation and improvement of the old DENR Building for the OPSWD New Office Building – P4.5 million

Latrine Program under Community Development Program – Accelerated Rural Transformation – P2 million

Consulting Services for an Environment and Social Impact Assessment for the Sustainable Inlcusive Resilient Tourism (SIRT) Projects – P2.7 million

Counterpart for Peace and Order – P3.5 million

Capacity Development for the Special CAFGU Active Auxuliary II in the Province of Bohol – P6.8 million

Renovation and improvement of Governor’s Mansion – P1.4 million

Repair and improvement of elevators at the Provincial Capitol – P500,000

Payment of Prior years’ Obligation for Repair and Maintenance of PGBh Buildings and Facilities – P1.5 million

(R. Tutas)