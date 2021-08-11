‘Certified urgent’ by Yap, P45-million supplemental budget OK’d by SP











The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has approved a P44.9-million supplemental budget that was “certified urgent” by Governor Art Yap.

During the SP’s regular session on Tuesday, all members of the lawmaking body, which is dominated by Yap’s allies, voted in favor of the approval of Supplemental Budget No. 7.

The largest chunk of the budget at P15.4 million will be used to fund the procurement and provision of hybrid rice seeds under one of Yap’s flagship agriculture programs, the Advanced Rice Technology (ART) 160.

A significant sum was allocated for infrastructure developments including the improvement and renovation of the Governor’s Mansion (P1.4 million) and old Department of Environment and Natural Resources building (P4.4 million) and the construction of a dietary building at the Cong. Natalio Castillo Memorial Hospital in Loon (P3.5 million).

A total of P4 million was also earmarked for waterworks programs for local government units (LGU).

Yap has been pushing for water development projects across the province. Earlier this year, the SP allowed Yap to open a P2-billion credit line with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) with the provincial government planning to take out a P1-billion loan to develop water supply systems of LGUs.

The province’s P1 billion was supposed to be loaned out to the LGUs.

Other allocations are the following:

New Emerging and Re-emerging Disease Managament Support Fund Including Suppoirt for Vaccination Program – P2 million

Procurement of Equipment and Supplies for the Bohol ART Card (Contact-tracing cards) – P619,150

Renovation and improvement of the old DENR Building for the OPSWD New Office Building – P4.5 million

Latrine Program under Community Development Program – Accelerated Rural Transformation – P2 million

Consulting Services for an Environment and Social Impact Assessment for the Sustainable Inclusive Resilient Tourism (SIRT) Projects – P2.7 million

Counterpart for Peace and Order (donatins)– P3.5 million

Capacity Development for the Special CAFGU Active Auxuliary II in the Province of Bohol – P4.8 million

Repair and improvement of elevators at the Provincial Capitol – P500,000

In a letter sent to the SP on August 6, Yap endorsed the approval of the supplemental budget to fund what he labeled as the province’s priority initiatives.

Relative to the sought endorsement, Yap requested the SP to pass an appropriation ordinance authorizing the funding of the projects. (RT)