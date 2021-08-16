adplus-dvertising
50 baby turtles at South Palms in Panglao released

50 baby turtles at South Palms in Panglao released

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

50 baby turtles at South Palms in Panglao released

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A total of 50 sea turtle hatchlings were successfully released on Saturday at the South Palms Resort Panglao in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), PENRO, and the Panglao LGU MENRO.

The sea turtles were identified as Hawksbill belonging to the family Cheloniidae, which is classified as a critically endangered species on the IUCN Red List. A few months back, a fisherfolk found the nesting site along the shoreline and since June 18, 2021, South Palms Resort, together with its partners, ensured the protection of the area by setting up fences to keep the nesting hawksbill turtles safe from predators and poachers.

“We aim to support and sustain marine conservation by allowing marine species like the sea turtles to thrive in a natural nesting environment,” said South Palms Resort Marketing Director Fe Ginete.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

With the sea turtles’ release yesterday, the resort also launched Project Pawpaw (Sea Turtle) that bolstered its commitment to strengthening one of the company’s core values, specifically on “Environmental and Social Responsibilities”, contributing to sustainable development.

Female hawksbill turtles are said to return to nest on the area where they hatched earlier, laying more than a hundred eggs per season. The eggs hatch after about two months of incubation in the warm sand after which, the hatchlings would find their way to the sea. Around a hundred sea turtle eggs are still expected to be hatched in the
coming days at the South Palms Resort area.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gallares slows down COVID-19 testing anew

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The downtrend figure as to the number…

Candijay’s 2nd most wanted nabbed for rape in Dimiao

The second most wanted person in Candijay who is facing charges for raping a seven-year-old girl was arrested by police…

Planned cloud seeding cancelled as more rains expected in Bohol

After Bohol started to experience rains, the Office of Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) on Wednesday said that it has cancelled its…

Tagbilaran barangay to facilitate delivery of cheaper fish from Mindanao

After failed attempts to “flood Bohol with fish” and unfulfilled promises to finally address the province’s perennial fish price woes,…

Bohol’s COVID-19 death toll hits 160

The number of COVID-19-related fatalities in the province surged to 160 on Friday after the Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported…

Eleazar promises safeguards vs online vote-buying

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Guillermo Eleazar on Monday assured that law enforcement agencies have started efforts to devise…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply