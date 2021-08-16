Bohol’s 1st Delta variant case detected in Tagbilaran











Still scrambling to contain the the spread of COVID-19, Bohol on Sunday recorded its first case of the dreaded Delta variant, a more virulent mutation of the virus that causes the respiratory disease.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap early on Monday announced that a single case of the Delta variant has been detected in the city as relayed by the Health department’s Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit on Sunday night.

Yap initially announced that five cases of the variant were detected in the city but later corrected this.

According to Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) chief Dr. Jeia Pondoc, only one Delta variant case was detected while the four others were identified as Philippine variant, otherwise known as the Theta, variant.

The Theta variant was already removed by the World Health Organization from its list of variants of concern and was reclassified as “alerts for further monitoring.”

“Kadtong na-report gabii, naay sayop ang RESU ang Delta variant sa Tagbilaran, instead of five, isa ra kay ang upat is Philippine variant,” said Pondoc.

According to Pondoc, the person who contracted the Delta variant only exhibited minor symptoms and has already recovered.

The person is from Barangay Ubajan who works outside of the city. He was tested after he was identified as a first-generation contact of a COVID-19-stricken individual.

“Dugay nani siya ni-recover, wala pud ni siyay kaayo symptoms, unya na-isolate og tarong,” said Pondoc.

His family tested negative for the disease.

“Actually siya ray nagpuyo sa ilaha so wala siyay lain kuyog,” she added.

The sample which tested positive for the Delta variant was submitted to a laboratory in Metro Manila on July 15, 2021 along with more than 100 other samples.

According to Pondoc, they will continue their contact-tracing operations to determine if the variant was able to spread.