adplus-dvertising
Tagbilaran SP approves P37-million supplemental budget

Tagbilaran SP approves P37-million supplemental budget

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Tagbilaran SP approves P37-million supplemental budget

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran City Panglungsod (SP) approved on third and final reading a P37-million supplemental budget on Friday.

Thirteen councilors voted to approve the proposed measure with no objection and abstention during the SP’s regular session which was presided over by Vice Mayor Toto Veloso.

According to Councilor Timoteo Butalid, chairman of the council’s committee on appropriations and accounts, the largest chunk of the budget at over 50 percent will be used to fund infrastructure projects, particularly road improvements.

The supplemental budget, which is the second to be approved by the SP this year, will be used to fund various COVID-19-related initiatives such as the procurement of PPEs (personal protective equipment) and rapid antigen testing kits.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

This will also cover healthcare benefits of city employees.

According to Butalid, the amount will be sourced from savings and excess allocations.

“Mga savings to sa excess sa 2021 na wa magamit, unya naay 7 million sa BIR na taxes na wa pa nato ma bayad kay gi-allocatan man nato og 30 million plus to unya mao toy excess, unya naay 15 million kadtong sa CDRRMO fund for fire hydrant na excess pud,” said Butalid. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Usec. Ruiz hopes housing project for urban poor Tagbilaranons to push through this year

A National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) official hopes to start the implementation of a multi-agency housing program in Tagbilaran City within…

Panglao airport still operational amid border closure

The Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) continues to accommodate arrivals and departures at the facility in Panglao town even amid…

Fill up MSWDO posts, BM urges Bohol LGUs

Provincial Board Member Lucille Lagunay urged her colleagues in the Sangguninang Panlalawigan to call on component Local Government Units to…

Bohol PNP starts monitoring of police stations’ setup of checkpoints

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has started to monitor police stations across the province to verify if they are…

‘Certified urgent’ by Yap, P45-million supplemental budget OK’d by SP

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has approved a P44.9-million supplemental budget that was “certified urgent” by Governor Art Yap. During the…

Baba orders setup of checkpoints at Tagbilaran boundaries vs. overloaded PUVs

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap has ordered the establishment of checkpoints at the boundaries of the city to prevent the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply