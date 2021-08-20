Tagbilaran SP approves P37-million supplemental budget











The Tagbilaran City Panglungsod (SP) approved on third and final reading a P37-million supplemental budget on Friday.

Thirteen councilors voted to approve the proposed measure with no objection and abstention during the SP’s regular session which was presided over by Vice Mayor Toto Veloso.

According to Councilor Timoteo Butalid, chairman of the council’s committee on appropriations and accounts, the largest chunk of the budget at over 50 percent will be used to fund infrastructure projects, particularly road improvements.

The supplemental budget, which is the second to be approved by the SP this year, will be used to fund various COVID-19-related initiatives such as the procurement of PPEs (personal protective equipment) and rapid antigen testing kits.

This will also cover healthcare benefits of city employees.

According to Butalid, the amount will be sourced from savings and excess allocations.

“Mga savings to sa excess sa 2021 na wa magamit, unya naay 7 million sa BIR na taxes na wa pa nato ma bayad kay gi-allocatan man nato og 30 million plus to unya mao toy excess, unya naay 15 million kadtong sa CDRRMO fund for fire hydrant na excess pud,” said Butalid. (A. Doydora)