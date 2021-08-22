adplus-dvertising
Magsayo knocks out Ceja, becomes No.1 WBC featherweight contender

Topic  
8 mins ago
8 mins ago

Topic  
Bohol’s fighting pride Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (23-0, 16 KOs) remained undefeated after knocking out Mexican Warrior Julio Ceja (32-5) in a grueling battle during their 12-round featherweight title eliminator at the Mobile T-Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday morning (Manila time).

Magsayo pummeled Ceja with a left jab quickly followed by a crushing right straight knocking the Mexican out cold with 50 seconds left in the 10th round.

Magsayo started the fight hot scoring a knockdown in the first round but Ceja showed resiliency and kept the Tagbilaran City native at bay in the next rounds.

Ceja used body punches to wear down Magsayo with the Mexican brawler eventually knocking down Magsayo down in the fifth round.

Magsayo however remained composed as both fighters exchanged onslaughts until the 10th round stoppage.

The victory elevated Magsayo to become the number one contender for the World Boxing Council (WBC) featherweight title held by Gary Russell, Jr.

Magsayo earlier told the Chronicle that MP Promotions president Sean Gibbon planned to set the fight between Russell and Magsayo in the fourth quarter or early in 2022.

