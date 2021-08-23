adplus-dvertising
Boholano former BIR commissioner passes away

1 hour ago
NOTE: THIS WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

A Boholano who made it to the top post in the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) died last Thursday.

Atty. Tomas “Tommy” Toledo, former BIR commissioner  died at the St. Luke’s Medical Center. He was 93.

He is survived by his son, Raymond, brothers Boy and Tony, sisters Naty Golez and  Elsie Abacajan. nephews and nieces.

He was married to the late Ellen Gatal Toledo of Tagbilaran City

Toledo, who hails from Loboc town, was a columnist of The Bohol Chronicle.

He was active in sports development, philanthropy and public service during his time.

