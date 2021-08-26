For the first time: licensure exam for teachers to be held in Bohol next month











The Capitol’s Education Development Center announces the conduct of the Licensure Examination for Teachers in Bohol.

The Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) will be held for the first time in the province of Bohol next month.

According to Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Bohol satellite office head Ginalyn Lozada, the exam will be held at the Holy Name University in Tagbilaran City on September 26, 2021

Some 700 aspiring teachers which comprise the first batch of examinees in Bohol are expected to take the exams.

“Naka-apply na ni sila daan, ang problema lang wa ni sila makadayon tungod sa atong pandemic, mao ni karon naa na diri sa atoa,” said Lozada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lozada said that strict health safety protocols will be implemented.

All examinees are required to submit a negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted three to five days prior to the examination.

Alternatively, they can undergo a 14-day quarantine and present a certificate signed by the municipal health officer, barangay captain or monitoring officer.

According to Lozada, each of the 92 rooms which will be used for the exams will only hold eight examinees to ensure that physical distancing is observed.

She another batch of 545 individuals will also be taking the LET in Bohol on January 22, 2022.

Earlier this year, First District Rep. Edgar Chatto requested the PRC to conduct the LET in Bohol amid the implementation of tight inter-island movement restrictions across the country due to the persisting pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatto also announced that more licensure examinations will likely be held in the province by next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, Governor Art Yap met with PRC chairman Teofilo Pilando, Jr. in June to also push for the conduct of licensure exams in Bohol. (R. Tutas)