adplus-dvertising
For the first time: licensure exam for teachers to be held in Bohol next month

For the first time: licensure exam for teachers to be held in Bohol next month

Topic |  
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

For the first time: licensure exam for teachers to be held in Bohol next month

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
The Capitol’s Education Development Center announces the conduct of the Licensure Examination for Teachers in Bohol.

The Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) will be held for the first time in the province of Bohol next month.

According to Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Bohol satellite office head Ginalyn Lozada, the exam will be held at the Holy Name University in Tagbilaran City on September 26, 2021

Some 700 aspiring teachers which comprise the first batch of examinees in Bohol are expected to take the exams.

“Naka-apply na ni sila daan, ang problema lang wa ni sila makadayon tungod sa atong pandemic, mao ni karon naa na diri sa atoa,” said Lozada.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lozada said that strict health safety protocols will be implemented.

All examinees are required to submit a negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted three to five days prior to the examination.

Alternatively, they can undergo a 14-day quarantine and present a certificate signed by the municipal health officer, barangay captain or monitoring officer.

According to Lozada, each of the 92 rooms which will be used for the exams will only hold eight examinees to ensure that physical distancing is observed.

She another batch of 545 individuals will also be taking the LET in Bohol on January 22, 2022.

Earlier this year, First District Rep. Edgar Chatto requested the PRC to conduct the LET in Bohol amid the implementation of tight inter-island movement restrictions across the country due to the persisting pandemic.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Chatto also announced that more licensure examinations will likely be held in the province by next year.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

For his part, Governor Art Yap met with PRC chairman Teofilo Pilando, Jr. in June to also push for the conduct of licensure exams in Bohol. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

House approval of early voting for seniors, PWDs hailed in Bohol

Offices overseeing senior citizens and persons with disability (PWD) affairs in Bohol commended the House of Representatives’ approval of a…

Tagbilaran SP approves P37-million supplemental budget

The Tagbilaran City Panglungsod (SP) approved on third and final reading a P37-million supplemental budget on Friday. Thirteen councilors voted…

Usec. Ruiz hopes housing project for urban poor Tagbilaranons to push through this year

National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Undersecretary Paterna Ruiz hopes to start the implementation of a multi-agency housing program in Tagbilaran City…

Panglao airport still operational amid border closure

The Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) continues to accommodate arrivals and departures at the facility in Panglao town even amid…

Fill up MSWDO posts, BM urges Bohol LGUs

Provincial Board Member Lucille Lagunay urged her colleagues in the Sangguninang Panlalawigan to call on component Local Government Units to…

Bohol PNP starts monitoring of police stations’ setup of checkpoints

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) has started to monitor police stations across the province to verify if they are…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply