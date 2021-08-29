Man behind multimillion investment scam in Bohol nabbed in Quezon City











Niño Jedeiah Ramos who has been accused of amassing millions of pesos through a massive investment scam in Bohol was arrested by police inside his home in Quezon City on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Colonel Calvin Cuyag, team leader of the Metro Manila Northern Field Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), told the Chronicle that they arrested Ramos at Kathleen Place 4 Subdivision in Barangay Bartolome, Quezon City at 2 p.m.

Ramos who allegedly swindled millions of pesos out of government officials, overseas contract workers, doctors, engineers, businessmen, policemen, retired professionals and other Bohol residents is facing multiple estafa charges.

He reportedly raked in P300 million in investments, mostly through foreign exchange trading.

Ramos has been in hiding since his alleged investment scam was exposed earlier this year.

According to Cuyag, Ramos showed no resistance and was alone when he was collared by CIDG operatives at a newly built apartment.

“Walang resistance, medyo na surprise siya. Pagdating namin doon, parang kakatapos lang niya kumain tapos umupo sa labas ng bahay nakasando lang,” said Cuyag.

Cuyag added that they were armed with an arrest warrant for a single estafa charge, but Ramos has several other standing warrants.

Ramos is now detained at the CIDG Caloocan headquarters and will be be transported to Bohol to face charges filed against him before courts in the province when travel restrictions are lifted.

Cuyag said they were informed of Ramos’ whereabouts by CIDG Bohol chief Lt. Col. Saturnino Estigoy who has been leading the investigation in Bohol.

According to Estigoy, Ramos fled Bohol when his scam was exposed prompting the CIDG to look for the suspect in Samar and various areas in Metro Manila before finally receiving information this morning that he was in Quezon City.

“Kung saan-saan na siya nagpupunta pero lately sa NCR (National Capital Region) talaga siya nagtago. Matagal na kaming may info na nasa Metro Manila pero palipat-lipat,” said Estigoy.

Estigoy said at least six individuals have filed complaints against Ramos before their office while several others have already filed cases in court.

He called on other victims of Ramos to come forward, noting that the case against the suspect could be elevated to syndicated estafa if a complainant can attest that the he was working with others in running the investment scam.

Syndicated estafa is a non-bailable offense.

“Mas maganda kung mas maraming complainant at makuha natin sa kanila yung detalyi na may mga kasamahan pa itong si Jed Ramos para maging syndicated estafa sana,” said Estigoy.