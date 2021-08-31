Bohol logs 4 more Delta variant cases











The Philippine Genome Center (PCG) detected four more COVID-19 Delta variant cases in Bohol, said Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche on Tuesday.

According to Loreche, the cases were all identified as local transmission cases.

“In all likelihood tungod kay kani sila man gud puros dili Returning Overseas Filipinos (OFW) so meaning to say kani siya local transmission or community transmission, naa na gyud ni siya sa sulod nato kani si Delta variant,” Loreche said.

She noted that the positive samples were collected between July 9 and August 9, 2021.

The cases in Bohol were among the 26 Delta variant infections in Central Visayas that were reported by the DOH on Monday.

Meanwhile, Provincial Administrator Kathyrin Pioquinto confirmed that two Delta variant cases were detected in Tagbilaran City and one each in Baclayon and San Miguel.

According to Tagbilaran City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Ruben Culpa, the two Delta variant-stricken residents of the city have already recovered.

Both are females from Barangay Poblacion II and Barangay Bool and aged 77 and 50, respectively.

The swab sample of the Poblacion II resident was extracted on July 11 and that of the Bool resident was collected on July 16.

“Ka-batch ra ni adtong first nato na Delta variant,” he said.

According to Baclayon Mayor Benny Uy, the Delta-variant patient in the town has recovered and was also tested in July.

The infected person is an 85-year-old woman who was hospitalized at a private hospital in mid-July.

She recovered from the infection and was discharged a few days after her admission.

The town’s Rural Health Unit meanwhile confirmed that the woman has no travel history.

The Chronicle tried to contact San Miguel health authorities for information on the Delta variant case in the town but municipal agency heads were still in a meeting as of posting.

On August 16, Bohol recorded its first two Delta variant cases involving residents from Tagbilaran City and Candijay.

However, the Candijay local government unit clarified that the resident who contracted the COVID-19 variant was infected in Clark, Pampanga and was already considered recovered when he arrived in Bohol. (with reports from R. Tutas, A. Doydora)