Gallares COVID-19 ward at full capacity











The COVID-19 ward and isolation rooms of the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH), the province’s main COVID-19 referral hospital and only tertiary level health facility, has reached full capacity, a hospital official said.

According to GCGMH spokesperson Mark Sarigumba, the entire COVID-19 wing of the hospital was fully occupied as of Tuesday afternoon except for only two ICU (intensive care unit) rooms for severe cases.

“Ang area sa mga positive cases and kadtong atong area for those waiting for results puno na g’yud ni siya,” said Sarigumba.

GCGMH has a total of 45 COVID-19 ward and isolation beds and 36 ICU beds.

However, Sarigumba assured that they will not turn down patients and are still accommodating them at the facility’s emergency room, while others may be diverted to other hospitals.

“Mag-ampo nalang mi na di na ni mo daghan pa kay tuod man nagkataas gyud ang kaso unya naa poy report karon na nag abot-abot ang pasyente sa ER pero paninkamutan sa Gallares na alangan man og atong balibaran so ato gyud na silang e-accommodate,” said Sarigumba.

Other hospitals nearing limit

Meanwhile, Ace Medical Center Bohol, one of only four Level II hospitals in Bohol, was also at full capacity with all 32 of its COVID-19 isolation beds occupied.

A total of seven of its eight ICU beds were also occupied.

The three other Level II hospitals, namely, Ramiro Community Hospital, Tagbilaran Community Hospital and Holy Name Medical Center, were also nearing full capacity.

Based on real-time data from the Emergency Operations Center of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force, 32 of the three hospital’s combined 45 COVID-19 beds were occupied as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sarigumba, the GCGMH has already expanded its COVID-19 wing but it still reached full capacity.

He noted that the facility can no longer expand further due to lack of manpower.

“Atong pung gihuna-huna ang gidaghanon sa staff na mo-duty kay di man pwede na atong sobraan og padaghan kay walay mo atiman mao atong ibutang na beds naa gyuy corresponding na staff kay luoy baya pud atong frontliners,” said Sarigumba.

Several staff members of the facility have also been required to undergo quarantine due to COVID-19 infection or close exposure to persons infected individuals.

Sarigumba added that the hospital is not requiring their staff members to undergo double shifts to avoid burnout.

Following the development, Sarigumba appealed to the public to get vaccinated and observe basic health protocols to avoid further straining the province’s fragile healthcare system.

“As much possible among gi-garantiya na dili mag double shift kay luoy ang exposed na staff ug dili siya safe sa pasyente so mao ng sige mi og hanyo sa katawhan na magpugong intawn kay basin ma hurot ang staff og ka quarantine unya nagkadaghan ang kaso,” he said.