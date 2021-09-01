5-day quarantine, 2 negative RT-PCR results needed to enter Bohol as travel ban lifted











The provincial government on Wednesday lifted the almost month-long border closure in Bohol but has re-imposed the quarantine requirement for inbound travelers on top of negative results of two RT-PCR tests conducted eight days apart at most.

Governor Art Yap, through Executive Order No. 42, ordered the lifting of the prohibition of sea and air travel to the province starting September 1, ending the travel ban which was first imposed on August 6, 2021 as part of efforts to contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 Delta variant.

Based on the EO, all persons, are allowed to enter Bohol but they need to present a negative result of an RT-PCR test conducted within three days prior to arrival.

Travelers, particularly non-APORs (authorized persons outside of residence) will also undergo a five-day quarantine immediately after arrival and will be subjected to another RT-PCR test on the fifth day. If negative for COVID-19, he or she will be cleared from quarantine.

Those who test positive will need to undergo further quarantine.

According to Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Anthony Damalerio, the five-day quarantine requirement was imposed based on Department of Health (DOH) findings that some individuals who had submitted negative test results ended up testing positive upon quarantine completion.

“Ato ng gipahigayon ng repeat PCR test on the fifth day kay bisan adtong nagborder closure ta dunay reports ang DOH Bohol na dunay gihapoy nagpositive on the re-swabbing nila before sa release, duna gyud tay figures ana,” said Damalerio.

Damalerio added that the RT-PCR test is covered by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

The provincial government has also noted those who are not PhilHealth members may request the assistance of their respective local government units in registering with state-run insurer.

Damalerio noted that Provincial Health Office (PHO) has assured a sufficient supply of testing kits for quarantine individuals to prevent persons being stranded due to delayed repeat swab test.

FAQs prepared by provincial government:

Q: Abli na ba ang borders sa Bohol sa mga NON-APORs?

A: Yes, open na a borders. Makasulod na sa Bohol ang mga NON-APORs, susama sa mga APORS.

Q: Unsa ang requirements para makasulod sa Bohol?

A: 1). Negative 72-hour RT-PCR test ug 2). approved S-pass permit

Q: Unsa ang protocol pag abot sa Bohol sa mga APORs ug NON-APORS nga molapas sa 5 ka adlaw ang stay sa Bohol?

A: Undergo quarantine and on the 5th day, undergo repeat swab testing. Makagawas na kon negative ang result. Kon positive, magpadayon sa isolation.

Q: Libre ba ang RT-PCR test sa 5th day?

A: Libre kon ikaw adunay PHILHEALTH. Kon wala kay PHILHEALTH ug indigent, libre gihapon apan kinahanglan nga magparehistro. Patabang sa LGU aron marehistro sa PHILHEALTH.

Q: Asa man mi pwede magpa-quarantine? Libre ra ba?

A: Pwede nga sa Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facility (TTMF)/ quarantine facilities sa mga LGUs nga libre. Pwede usab sa mga private quarantine facilities susama sa DOT-accredited hotels.

Q: Kon ako adunay balay nga walay laing nagpuyo, pwede ba nga adto ko magpa-quarantine?

A: Coordinate with your receiving LGU aron ma-inspect ang maong balay kon mopasar ba sa required standard.

Q: Kon ako adunay room nga adunay kaugalingong CR sa among balay, pwede ba nga adto ko mag quarantine?

A: Coordinate with your receiving LGU aron ma inspect ang imong balay ug matan-aw kon mopasar ba sa required standard.

Q: Nganon gi-abli man ang borders nga supak man ang mga doctors ug medical society sa maong desisyon sa pag-lift sa travel ban/ border control?

A: Sa meeting kagahapong adlawa sa Bohol IATF, mga Doctors nga nagrepresent sa Bohol Medical Society, Philippine College of Physicians, individual doctors, kahugpungan sa mga MHOs, mga Mayors ug LGU reps, Provincial Tourism Council ug ubang private sector reps, gikasabutan nga ablihan ang borders sa mga NON-APORs, human sa mas makuti pa nga diskusyon sa mga doctors, apan strikto gyud nga ipatuman ang protocols sa 5 days quarantine, RT-PCR testing on 5th day of quarantine and ubang mga lakang nga mapugngan ang mas grabe pang pagsaka sa mga kaso sulod sa Bohol.

Q: Nisaka ang kaso sa Bohol bisan pa sa border closure sugod niadtong Agosto 6, nganong mag-strikto pa man sa quarantine and repeat testing?

A: Kinahanglan gihapon nga mopaubos sa quarantine ug repeat testing ang tanang manguliay nga molapas sa 5 ka adlaw ang stay sa Bohol aron masigurado nga dili maka-contibute sa pag daghan sa kaso ug pagtakod-takod sa mga posibleng nagdala sa virus. From August 6-20 alone, from the 39/48 LGUs who reported, 21 OFWs and 11 APORs ang nagpositibo sa repeat RT-PCR test during their swab on the 5th day of quarantine pag abot sa Bohol bisan pa nga negative ang ilang RTPCR result prior to travel. So, aron dili na mas mosaka pa ang kaso, ato lang gihapon ipabilin ang kini nga mga protocols, ilabi na karon nga nagsaka pag-ayo ang cases sa mga silingang probinsiya ug syudad. (with a report from R. Tutas)